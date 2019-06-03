Home

Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Joanne M. Dutra

Joanne M. Dutra Obituary
Joanne M. (Souza) Dutra, age 68, a life- long resident of Mansfield, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Norwood Hospital in Norwood. She was the be- loved wife of Dennis F. Dutra. Born in Attleboro, MA on January 13, 1951, she was a loving daughter of the late John O., Sr. and Mary A. (Amaral) Souza. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Derek J. Dutra of Walpole and Douglas R. Dutra of Mansfield. She was the sister of Doreen Bent of Halifax and John O. Souza, Jr. of Mansfield. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 6th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Marys Cemetery in Mansfield. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 5th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Joannes memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 3, 2019
