Joanne M. Uva, 85, of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Life-Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of sixty-one years to John R. Uva. Joanne was a lifelong resident of Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Lawrence W. and Clarissa C. (Campbell) Hart. She graduated from Taunton High School class of 1952, and went on to earn a bachelors degree in education from Bridgewater State University class of 1956. While in college, Joanne was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi National Honor Society. Mrs. Uva worked as first grade teacher for Raynham public schools for twelve years; and volunteered as a religious educator for nineteen years at the former St. Josephs Church in Taunton. She volunteered for the Com Care Bargain Bazaar thrift shop, and at the Taunton Public School Libraries. Mrs. Uva served as the chair of membership and hospitality committee for Friends of the Taunton Public Library, and trustee of the Taunton Public Library. Joanne was a local member and office holder of Sigma Thea Pi, a member of the Taunton Republicans Club, and the Old Colony Historical Society. She was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Church, in Taunton. Joanne enjoyed summer vacations on Prince Edward Island, and in Cape Cod. Calling Hours for Mrs. Uva will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-6pm in the Crapo - Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Burial with a Catholic Right of Committal will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11am in the Pinehill Cemetery, Pinehill St, East Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020