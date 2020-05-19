|
Joanne Marvel, passed away peacefully Friday, May 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Serenity Hill Nursing Home in Wrentham, Ma. She was born in Taunton, Ma. on June 2, 1939 to Eileen and Roger Kingsbury. She was a 1958 graduate of Taunton High School. She enjoyed a long fulfilling career as a nurse treating patients with empathy and tenderness at Taunton State Hospital and Corrigan Mental Health. Joanne had a lifelong love of Horses and a special passion for Clydesdales. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her three sons Michael and his fianc Billie-Jo of West Newbury, Mark and his wife Justine of North Dighton and Bruce and his wife Susan of Berkley, four grandchildren Kristie-Lee, Kellan, Mark, Max and Deborah Joubert. She is also survived by her brothers Roger Kingsbury and Guy Kingsbury also Neil Kingsbury and David Kingsbury and sister to the late John Kingsbury. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Serenity Hill and Seasons Hospice. A private graveside service will be held at St Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com. to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 19, 2020