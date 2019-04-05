|
In Fall River, Joanne Rita Clark, Age 68, passed away peacefully in Fall River Healthcare following a lengthy illness. Joanne was the former wife and friend of Tony Lane of VA. She was born Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Louis & Rita (Trembley) Groff. Joanne had resided in Fall River the past four years and was formerly of Taunton. She was educated in Taunton schools and enjoyed knitting, painting, reading, and loved Elvis and animals. Joanne was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend and cherished the time spent with her family. She leaves her two loving children, Kathy Marvel of Salem, NH and David Lane of Roanoke, VA. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Kelly & Lilly Marvel of Salem, NH and Brittney Newell of Abington, her sister Carol Decosta and husband Clark of Somerset and the late Gloria Machado of Raynham. Joanne also leaves several nieces and nephews. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, April 6th from 2-4pm. with a service at 4pm. Burial is private. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019