Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Parish
19 Kilmer Ave
Taunton, MA
Joanne R. Menard


1947 - 2020
Joanne R. Menard Obituary
Joanne R. Menard, 72, of Taunton passed away with her loving family by her side on February 6, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. She was the loving wife of 54 years to Lloyd J. Menard. In addition to her husband Lloyd, she is also survived by her son Joseph Menard and partner Rachael Marcotte of Taunton; and her daughter Stacey Giebel and husband David of Taunton. Joanne was the cherished grandmother to Jordan Gunter and husband Steve, Jared Menard, Matthew Giebel, Jack Giebel, and Alison Giebel. Loving great-grandmother to Troy and Grady Gunter and beloved sister of Pauline Borges and husband Richard of Taunton and Nadine Mcbride of CT. She also leaves behind several nieces, neph- ews and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, MA on Monday, February 10th, 2020, from 5-8 PM. Funeral proceedings will begin at the Funeral Home on Tuesday February 11th, 2020 at 9:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 19 Kilmer Ave, Taunton, MA. To read the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
