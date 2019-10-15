Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Joao Camara Obituary
Joao Camara, age 80 of Kissimmee, Florida , formerly of Taunton, passed away on October 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Martins) Camara. Joao was born in Sao Miguel, the son of the late Joao and Francelina (daConceicao-Rocha) Da Camara. Before retiring, Mr. Camara was employed with Babs Foundry in Norton as a machine operator for many years.. He was a member of the Taunton Eagle's, enjoyed farming and loved taking care of his animals, most of all Joao was a loving and caring person who was devoted to his family. Besides his beloved wife Maria of 54 years, Joao is survived by his loving children; Jorge Camara of Florida, Nuno Camara of England and Lucy Bento of East Taunton, grandfather of Gabrielle, Nuno, Noah, Chloe and George, great-grandfather of Alena and Tyler. He was the brother of Norvinda Camara of Portugal and brother of the late Antonio Camara. Mr. Camara's funeral with visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Mary's Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in Annunciation of the Lord Church First Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guest book or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
