Joaquim Jack Camara, Sr., 91, of Taunton, passed away peacefully on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Raynham, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Laura (Soares) Camara. They were married for 67 years. Jack was born in Norton, MA to the late Manuel Camara, Sr. and Ludovina (Teixeira) Camara. At a young age, Jack and his family moved to Madeira Portugal where he was raised until the age of 16, when he returned to the United States by himself to join his older brothers. Jack worked at Stonehill College in Easton, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed being outdoors especially taking care of his grape vine, many fruit trees, and making wine with his own grapes. Mr. Camara was a communicant of Saint Anthonys Church in Taunton, MA and a member of the former Saint Peters Society of Saint Anthonys Taunton. Besides his wife of 67 years, he leaves four sons, Paul, Peter (Laurinda), Patrick, all of Taunton, and Joaquim Jack Jr., (Bernadette) of Norton; two daughters, Pauline (Joseph) Pimentel and Priscilla (Rodrigo) Pereira both of Taunton; seven grandchildren, Cassaundra, Matthew, and Alyssa Camara, Patty (Stephen) DeSimone, Melissa (Christopher) Macdonald, Christopher (Lauren) Pimentel, and Samantha Pereira; a great granddaughter, Kendyl; one brother, Manuel Jr. (Maria); three sisters, Maria Dolores Cote, Maria Bemvinda Moniz, Marie Felicidade Camara; a sister-in-law, Matilda Camara; two goddaughters, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, infant Frank, Alfredo, John, Joseph, and Francisco D; brother-in-law, Louis Moniz and brother-in-law Ernest Cote. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square). Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home Jacks funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:30 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, in Saint Anthonys Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary