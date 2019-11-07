|
Joaquim Silveira Peixoto passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at 6:00PM at the age of 85 years at home in Tiverton, Rhode Island. Mr. Peixoto is survived by his beloved wife, Maria Peixoto whom he had recently celebrated 62 years of marriage; brother Jose Peixoto and his wife Natalia Peixoto and nephews of Bristol, RI. His brother in-law Henrique Silveira and sister in-law Lubelia Silveira of Tiverton, RI. Godchild Nelson Silveira and his wife Christina Silveira and their children Kyle, Brenden and Noah of Swansea, MA and many friends. He is predeceased by his brothers Manuel Peixoto and Francisco Peixoto and sister Maria Da Gloria Peixoto. Mr. Peixoto was born in Feteira, Faial Acores. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes in Taunton, MA. and Good Shepard Parish in Fall River, MA. He worked as a leadman at Royce Aluminum in Taunton, MA. and a custodian at Bristol Agricultural School in Dighton, MA. He loved traveling, music, reading, gardening and playing cards. Mr. Peixoto was a member of the Taunton Sports Club. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:00AM to 9:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00AM at Good Shepherd Parish 1598 South Main St. Fall River. Interment will follow at cemetery of Pocasset Hill, Tiverton, RI. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions in Mr. Peixotos memory can be made to Saint Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneral home.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019