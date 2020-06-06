Joel James Leonard, 60 of Springdale, AR, died Monday, June 1, 2020 in Springdale. He was born January 6, 1960 in Taunton, MA, the son of John J. Leonard, Sr. and Mary Corderio Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Joseph and a nephew, Robert. A traditional man, Joel, loved his family and was proud of his Irish and Portuguese heritage. Joel married the love of his life, Millie, July 19, 2008. They loved to travel and attend sporting events, concerts, and enjoyed going to the beach. He bonded with everyone that would talk about sports especially any Boston sports. His glory days were his high school football years where he was a star running back on the Taunton, MA football team. Joel took great pride in his work at Modern Fence of NWA and counted his coworkers as friends. He will be dearly missed by many. Survivors include his wife, Millie Leonard, his son, Jason (Tracie) Leonard of Providence, RI, sister, Elizabeth (Danny) Mitchell of Batesville, AR, and brother, Dennis Leonard of Orlando, FL. A Private Service will be video Live Streamed Monday, June 8th at 10:30 AM on the ONeill Funeral Home website, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com. The burial will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Joels memory to the American Heart Association, would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.