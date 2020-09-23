John A. Hall of Raynham, MA passed away on May 9th, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was 86. John was born in Taunton to the late Harold and Winnie (Lane) Hall on February 13th, 1934. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Dias) Hall. John was a 1952 graduate of Taunton High School, where he played on the football team. He worked as a carpenter until his retirement and lived in the home he built in Raynham in 1961 until his passing. John was a lifelong fan of Boston sports, and especially loved the New England Patriots. Throughout his life, he enjoyed gardening, playing Scrabble, and watching football. John was the father of Theresa Hall of Needham, the late Brian Hall, the late Laurie Hall, and Tracey Hall of Carver. He was the brother of Marjorie (Hall) Taylor of Mashpee, and his twin, the late Patricia (Hall) Donahue. John is also remembered by many nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends, and his two beloved grandchildren, Zach Araujo and Brynn Araujo of Carver. A graveside service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pleasant St. Cemetery, 687 Pleasant Street, Raynham, MA 02767. Family and friends are welcome to attend. For directions or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.r-mfh.com
