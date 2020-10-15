John B. McGrath, age 71, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital following a period of declining health on October 9, 2020. John was born in Boston, the son of the late John J. & Edna (Steiner) McGrath. John served his country honorably during the Vietnam War while in the U.S. Army. He was employed as a crane operator for the former Quincy Shipyard and for LaRousso Company in Plainville. John was a talented woodcarver making several amazing pieces of art. John leaves his two children, Kelly Raymond and John McGrath both of RI., his siblings, Edna Krug of Dennis, Pauling Gunther of Roslindale and Edward McGrath of FL. John also leaves several other relatives and many friends. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. His graveside service will be held at the Bourne National Cemetery on Friday at 10:15am. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
