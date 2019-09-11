Taunton Gazette Obituaries
John C. Rideout, III, 65 of Taunton, passed away at his residence on September 4, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-7pm, followed by a funeral service at 7:00pm, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. Johns interment with military honors will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:30 pm, in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne (Relatives and friends are kindly asked to arrive at 12:15pm in the admi- nistration parking area to join the procession) For complete obituary, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
