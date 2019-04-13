|
John Collins, Jr., April 8, 2019, passed away in Morton Hospital following a lengthy period of failing health at the age of 64. John was born in Taunton, the son of the late John P. Collins & Hazel Frates Pinto Collins. John was educated in Taunton schools. He worked as a small engine repairman and enjoyed working on lawn mowers. John enjoyed all sports and was an avid Patriots fan. John is survived by his brother Michael Collins and his wife Lisa of Taunton and his late brother Richard Collins. He also leaves his niece Kayleigh Collins of Taunton and his loving aunt and caregiver Joan Desrosiers of Carver. A funeral home service will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Tuesday, April 16th at 7pm. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior o the service from 5-7pm. Burial is private. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019