John Ferreira Jr., 85, died peacefully in his own home on Sunday April 7 th after several years of illness. His devotion to his Catholic Faith and his love for family sustained him throughout this time and brought him a great sense of consolation. John was born in Taunton to the late John and Laura (DeMoura) Ferreira on May 28, 1933 and called Taunton home for his entire life. He was immersed in the Catholic Community of his hometown from an early age and was a proud graduate of the Monsignor Coyle High School class of 1951. After high school John entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War and returned to Taunton when the war ended. He got his first and only job at the former Robertson Curtain Factory in Taunton where after decades of dedicated employment he worked his way up to becoming the Vice President of Manufacturing, a job that he retired from several years ago. In his retirement, John enjoyed traveling the world with his former work colleagues, and particularly preferred destinations that were warm and had plenty of sun. John also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and took a keen interest in their lives and activities. John was known for playing host and in true Portuguese style, cooking a spread at holidays and special occasions that would take a small army to consume. John was a life member of the Taunton Elks Lodge and was a Charter Member of the St. Pauls Council of the Knights of Columbus. Most importantly, retirement afforded John the ability to practice his faith on a daily basis. He quickly became a regular at the 7am weekday Mass at St. Marys Church, the Monday evening Novena at St. Andrews church, and various other activities and devotions in the churches of Taunton and beyond. John lived his life for heaven, and we pray that is a place that he enjoys for eternity. John was preceded in death by his sister and brother Barbara and Richard Ferreira, as well as his former wife Geraldine (Gouveia) Crocker. He is survived by his longtime companion Eduardina LaPointe and his three children, Linda Peschel-Forte of Taunton, Jay Ferreira and his companion Payton Brant of Taunton, and Joan Ferreira and her companion Aaron Menice of W. Palm Beach Florida. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Michelle Alexander, Fr. Christopher M. Peschel, Gregory Peschel, Amanda Ferreira, Ashley Ferreira, Jonathon Peschel, and Michael Forte. John had one great-grandchild, Julian Peschel. A funeral for John will be on Friday April 12th at 9:30am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Andrews Church in Taunton. He will be laid to rest at St. Josephs Cemetery alongside his mother and father. Calling hours will be from 4-7pm on Thursday April 11 th at the funeral home. For memorial register or facility directions go to, www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers please remember John the same way he remembered all his friends and relatives who died, prayer and Mass. You may also make a donation in his name to the Taunton Regional Dialysis Center 1 Washington St. Taunton, MA. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019