John J. Camara, age 89, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Catherine P. (Muldoon) Camara. He was the devoted father of the late Lisa A. Bravetti and the late Nick J. Bravetti, who is survived by his wife Debra Bravetti-Dumont of Norton. He was the dear brother of the late Manuel Camara, Americo 'Mac' Camara, Jordan Camara, Sr. and Mary Camara. He is also survived by his loving 7 grandchildren, including Shane Bravetti, whom he raised, 11 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 16th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 17th at 10:30 A.M. in Saint Marys Church, 1 Power St, Norton. Burial with military honors will follow at the Norton Center Cemetery in Norton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 West Central St., Natick, MA 01760.