Reverend John J. Perry, age 62, of Centerville and Fall River, MA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning February 11, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, the son of the late John and Marie C. (Carvalho) Perry, he was a graduate of Bishop Connolly High School in Fall River. A native of Holy Rosary Parish in Fall River, Father Perry studied at St. Johns Seminary in Brighton and was ordained a priest on June 11, 1983 by Bishop Daniel A. Cronin in St. Marys Cathedral. He served as parochial vicar at Holy Name Parish in New Bedford and Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville before being named pastor of St. Josephs Parish in Fall River in 1996. In 2006 he was named pastor of St. Jacques and Immaculate Conception parishes in Tau- nton, which later became St. Jude the Apostle Parish in 2007. In June 2014, Father Perry was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Victory and Our Lady of the Assumption parishes. In addition to serving as Director of Diocesan Cemeteries, Father Perrys other diocesan assignments have included being the director of Continuing Formation for Clergy; chaplain to two police departments as well as to Cape Cod Community College and the Daughters of Isabella in New Bedford; and auditor of the diocesan Marriage Tribunal. He was also a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2525 in Hyannis. Fr. Perry is survived by his sister Nancy M. Blythe and her husband Kevin of Fall River; two brothers Michael L. Perry and his wife Melissa of Somerset and Robert J. Perry and his wife Catherine of Fall River; nieces and nep- hew Kory Marie Silva, Nina Blythe, Jenna, Robyn, Rachel and Michael Perry; two great nieces Merilyn and Margaret Silva and a cousin Lisa Carvalho. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11am in St. Josephs Parish, 1335 N. Main St., Fall River. Burial will follow and take place in St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. Fr. Perry will lie in state on Sunday, February 16th from 3-7 in St. Josephs Parish in Fall River. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Societies of St. Josephs Parish in Fall River or Our Lady of Victory Parish in Centerville, MA. His arrangements are in the care of the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place in Fall River. For online tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020