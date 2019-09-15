|
|
John J. Russell, 56, of Raynham, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Raynham. Born in Boston, a son of Richard Russell Sr. and Darlene Russell of Conrath, Wisconsin, he was raised in Massachusetts and Wisconsin and was a graduate of Flambeau High School. A veteran of the US Army he served in the 101 Airborne Division in Germany and was honorably discharged. John was employed as a truck driver and worked for R & F Transport of Taunton. He was an avid and experienced motorcycle rider. In addition to his parents he is survived by two daughters, Sandra and her husband Robert of Gary, IN., and Angelica of Fairchild WI; a son, Joseph Russell of Fair Creek, WI.; His brothers, Ernest and his wife Annette of Fairchild, WI, Richard Jr. and his wife Tammy of Raynham; his sisters, Joyce and her husband Bill of Raynham, Sandra and her husband Patrick of Las Vegas, NV., and Tracy of Conrath, WI.; also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Emily Dziengelewski, Joseph and Marjorie OConnell, a niece, Victoria Tredeau, his brother, Frederick Reichardt and a sister, Emily Schafer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Visiting hours on Monday from 5-8 p.m. For directions or cond- olences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019