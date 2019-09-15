Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington Street
Easton, MA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
Knollwood Memorial Park
High Street
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Russell Obituary
John J. Russell, 56, of Raynham, passed away at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Raynham. Born in Boston, a son of Richard Russell Sr. and Darlene Russell of Conrath, Wisconsin, he was raised in Massachusetts and Wisconsin and was a graduate of Flambeau High School. A veteran of the US Army he served in the 101 Airborne Division in Germany and was honorably discharged. John was employed as a truck driver and worked for R & F Transport of Taunton. He was an avid and experienced motorcycle rider. In addition to his parents he is survived by two daughters, Sandra and her husband Robert of Gary, IN., and Angelica of Fairchild WI; a son, Joseph Russell of Fair Creek, WI.; His brothers, Ernest and his wife Annette of Fairchild, WI, Richard Jr. and his wife Tammy of Raynham; his sisters, Joyce and her husband Bill of Raynham, Sandra and her husband Patrick of Las Vegas, NV., and Tracy of Conrath, WI.; also survived by six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Emily Dziengelewski, Joseph and Marjorie OConnell, a niece, Victoria Tredeau, his brother, Frederick Reichardt and a sister, Emily Schafer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138) Easton. Interment will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Visiting hours on Monday from 5-8 p.m. For directions or cond- olences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now