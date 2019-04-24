John M. Bota, 74, of Taunton, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. He was the husband of fifty years to Maria (Vieira) Bota. John was born in Sao Miguel, Azores the son of the late Jose D. And Maria (Cabral) Bota. He served in the US Army in Portugal and came to the United States in 1968. Mr. Bota worked as a silversmith for Sheffield Silver and Reed and Barton. John then worked in various capacities for the Sysco Corporation in Norton for sixteen years, retiring in 2002. Mr. Bota was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, tending to his fruit trees, boating and fishing. John cherished the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Survivors besides his wife are a daughter: Zelia Brennan and her husband Paul of Taunton; a son: Gilbert DaCosta and his wife Anesia of Taunton; three grandchildren: Matthew, Kiana and Jacob; a sister: Dorothy Domingos of the Azores; a brother: Virgineo Costa of Canada; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Sergio and Jose Costa. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9am in Saint Anthony Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Taunton. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary