John M. Roberio Sr, 61, of Taunton passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Kimwell Healthcare in Fall River. John was born in Taunton; he was the son of the late Joseph and Edith (Silva) Roberio. He proudly served his country with the United States Army. John was a longtime member of the Vietnam Vets MC North East, the American Legion Post 121 in Berkley, and the East Taunton Social Club. He was an avid motorcycle rider, and cherished the time he spent with his family, friends and especially his grandchildren. Survivors are his children; Angela Pinarreta and her husband Steven of Taunton, John M. Roberio Jr and his wife Melanie of Attleboro, Tarra Reed and her husband David of Berkley, Joseph Joey Roberio of Taunton, and Corey Roberio and his wife Chelsey of Middleboro, ten grandchildren; Stephen, Owen, Alex, Julia, Colby, Christopher, Connor, Liam, Junior and Mason, siblings; Valerie Andrade, Margaret Perry, Cynthia Beard, Beverly Pothier, and Linda Sisson, several nieces and nephews, and his former wife, and life long friend Vicki (Follett Roberio) Martin. John was predeceased by his brother David Roberio, and sister Laura Roberio. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, with by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in the Holy Family Parish, 372 Middleboro, Ave, East Taunton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Cedar Knoll Cemetery, East Taunton. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend. For facility or church directions, to sign the guest book, or light a memorial candle, call 508-822-3318 or go to www. hathawayfunerals.com Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Memorial Donations in Johns memory may be made to the at https://support.wounded warriorproject.org/ or to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or to Stop Solider Suicide at https://stopsoldiersuicide.org/ donate.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020