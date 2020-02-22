|
John Moskal, Jr., 84, passed away on February 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Patricia (Courbron) Moskal. John was born, raised and spent his entire life in Berkley. He was the son of the late John and Agnes (Clapp) Moskal. John grew up on his family farm and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Air Force. He worked pipeline maintenance for the Algonquin Gas Company for over 40 years and also delivered milk for the Townley Dairy. John was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, but especially gardening and farming. John also enjoyed trips to NH and Maine with his wife and family and was a die hard Red Sox fan who also learned to love football later in his life. John would do anything for anyone he met and was a talented carpenter and builder. He always put the needs of others before himself and his kindness and generosity was one of a kind. He is survived by his children, John Moskal III of Berkley, Karen Moskal and her fiance Michael Schaaf of Lakeville, and Nancy Griffin and her husband Matthew of Mansfield; grandchildren, Joshua and Noah and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Anna, Celia, Stanley, Paul and Frank. His funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 6pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Cremation to follow. Calling hours will precede the service from 4-6pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Johns name may be made to the Happy Hearts Seniors Club, c/o Berkley Town Hall, 1 N. Main St., Berkley, MA 02779. To light a memorial candle or sign the family register please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020