John Motta, 94, formerly of Tau- nton passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was a dedi- cated and loving husband for 47 years to his beloved Berta the late Alberta (Zagrodny) Motta. Born and raised in Taunton, son of the late Manuel and Virginia (Vieria) Motta, he was a 1942 graduate of Taunton High School and then served in the Navy during WWII. John lived in California upon his return from the service and had worked as an electrical mai- ntenance engineer for 35 years until his retirement from TWA. After retirement he returned to the area living in Plymouth and Taunton for several years prior to settling in South Weymouth. He is survived by a daughter, Virginia Adame and her husband Andy of AZ; a step daughter, Janet OBrien of South Weymouth; four step sons, Kenneth Toner and his wife Muriel Littlefield of ME, Donald Toner of SC, Steven Toner and his wife Sandra Berardi of Rockland and James Toner and his wife Linda St. Croix of Marshfield; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Motta was father of the late John Aaron Motta and Karen Rhodes and the brother of the late Albertina Lemieux, Madeline Hathaway, and Fredrick Motta. His funeral will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019 with visitation from 8:30-9:30AM in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in the Annunciation of the Lord Church, 31 First St., Taunton. Interment will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The American Legion at www.legion.com/donate or National Parks Conservation Association at www.npca.org Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019