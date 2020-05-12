Home

O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
John R. Souza Obituary
John Robert Souza, 66 ended his journey with Alzheimers Disease at home in Berkley, MA on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Mary Jane (Costa) Souza. Along with his three children, Jillian, wife of Joshua Fikkert of Bainbridge, PA, Jesse of Berkley, MA and Justin, fianc of Danielle Travers of East Taunton, MA. As well as 5 grandchildren. John was raised in Westport, MA and was a 1973 graduate of Diamond Regional Vocational High School. He worked at Montaup (Somerset) Power Plan for over 20 years. He had a passion for music and enjoyed working summers at Xfinity Center. While he may have been denied the memories of how his family has grown over the past decade, he knew he was loved. A private celebration of life will be held with immediate family. Contributions may be made in Johns memory to Team Johns Journey for the Walk to End Alzheimers. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sing our online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 12, 2020
