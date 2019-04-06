|
John T. Fielding, Age 83, passed away on April 4, 2019, in the Brockton Veterans Hospital following a brief illness while surrounded by his loving family. John is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Chong (Yoo) Fielding of Taunton. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late John E. & Dorothy (Leonard) Fielding. He was raised in Taunton, a graduate of Taunton High School in 1953. John then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, during his military career brought him all over the world, most notably South Korea, Thailand, and Japan. When he returned stateside he resided in many states, mainly CA before settling back in Taunton. John was a retired Master Sergeant, retiring after 26 years in the USAF and worked for human services. Following his military career, John attended Bristol Community College, class of 1981 and then Southeastern MA University earning his bachelors degree in Arts and history in 1986. He was a proud member of the Chapter 57, Co-Host of the 57 Show produced by and TCAM. He was also a member of the American Legion and past member of Taunton Commission for Individuals with Disabilities. In addition to his loving wife Chong, John leaves his beloved children, John Fielding of HI, Jay Fielding of Taunton, Christopher Fielding of North Reading, Kyoko Marie Fielding of CA and Patricia Winkler of CA. His grandchildren; Jen Perez, Anya Moleno and Christopher Winkler of CA, Zachary and Ryan Fielding of HI, Connor Fielding of North Reading and Jack Fielding of Taunton and his late granddaughter Shannon Cohea of CA. , his sister Patricia Holden of Mattapoisett and the late Barbara Rice, Joan Parris and Jayne Murphy. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Monday, April 7th at 9am. Followed by a funeral mass at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton at 10am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Sunday from 3-6pm. Burial will be in the Assonet Burial Grounds in Assonet, MA. Donations in Johns memory may be made to the , Chapter 57, 5-7 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 6, 2019