Johnny L. Womack, May 28, 2020, age 82, passed away unexpectedly in Morton Hospital after being stricken ill at home. Johnny was the husband of the late Sheila (Murphy) Womack. He was born in Atlanta, GA, the son of the late Lawrence & Lena (Scott) Womack. Johnny had been a longtime resident of Taunton. He served his country in the U.S. Army until his retirement. He was a member of the Taunton Rifle & Pistol Club, he enjoyed competitive pistol target shooting, going out with the Romeo Club to weekly breakfast, hunting, NASCAR, watching the Patriots, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Johnny is survived by his loving daughter, Kelly Womack of Taunton and was pre deceased by his daughter Karla Holiday of SC. He also leaves his grandchildren, John and Devin Lopes, Morgan Folsom, Brooke Brassard and Donovan Holiday and his sister Joy Reilly of GA and his late brother Scottie Womack. A graveside service will be held at St. Francis Cemetery on Glebe St. in Taunton on Wednesday, June 3rd at 11am. Arrangements are under the care of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.