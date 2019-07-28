|
Jonathan B. Carmo, age 25 of Berkley, passed away at his residence on July 24, 2019. Jonathan was born in Taunton, the beloved son of Linda (Mello) Carmo and Antonio Carmo. Johnathan was previously employed with Somerset Glass Co. He was a 2012 graduate of Somerset High School. Jon had a heart of gold and would help anyone out that needed some. He was a loyal son, brother and friend and will be missed by those whose lives he touched. He loved fishing even though he didn't like seafood. He spent hours on end working on motorcycles, dirt bikes and trucks, only to beat them up driving them through the woods. He loved music, collected vinyls, and learned old country skills from his grandfather. He loved his dog Sassy, helped greatly to console us when she passed, and never hesitated to work with his mom or aunt when asked. Besides his parents Antonio and Linda, Jonathan is survived by two brothers Christopher and Timothy Carmo, his Maternal grandparents David and Mary Mello, his paternal grandmother Maria (Goulart) Carmo, and his Madrinha/aunt Teresa Mello, uncles and aunts Jose Carmo, Loius and Shelly Carmo, Mario Carmo, Angela Carmo. He also leaves behind several cousins and friends that he considered family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 30,2019 at 10 am in Annunciation of the Lord Church First Street, Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at church at 9:45am.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to The Taunton Animal Shelter in Jonathans memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton
Published in Taunton Gazette on July 28, 2019