1/
Jose M. Moura
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose M. Moura 'Joe' 58, of Taunton, passed away on September 12, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the husband of Teresa (Ventura) Moura. They were married for 32 years. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, he was the son of Joaquim 'Jack' Moura of Taunton and the late Rosa (Fontes) Moura. He worked in the maintenance department at Johnson & Johnson in Raynham. Prior to that, he worked as a caretaker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Joe loved sports cars, cooking, and most of all was a very caring, giving, and generous person. Besides his wife, Teresa, he leaves a daughter, Michelle M. Sanchez, and her husband Cletion Alves, of Taunton; two grandchildren, Kaylee Sanchez and Arianna Jerez, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joes funeral services and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved