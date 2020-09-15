Jose M. Moura 'Joe' 58, of Taunton, passed away on September 12, 2020 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the husband of Teresa (Ventura) Moura. They were married for 32 years. Born in Santa Maria, Azores, he was the son of Joaquim 'Jack' Moura of Taunton and the late Rosa (Fontes) Moura. He worked in the maintenance department at Johnson & Johnson in Raynham. Prior to that, he worked as a caretaker for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Joe loved sports cars, cooking, and most of all was a very caring, giving, and generous person. Besides his wife, Teresa, he leaves a daughter, Michelle M. Sanchez, and her husband Cletion Alves, of Taunton; two grandchildren, Kaylee Sanchez and Arianna Jerez, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Joes funeral services and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com