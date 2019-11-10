|
Jose P. Ferreira, age 85 of East Taunton, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Isaura (Gouvia-Moniz) Ferreira who passed away in 2004. Jose was born in Sao Miguel, the son of the late Eduino and Angelina (Pacheco) Ferreira. Before retiring, Mr. Ferreira was employed as a machine operator with Rand McNally for over 23 years. He served with Portuguese Army. Mr. Ferreira was a very active member of the Holy Ghost of East Taunton, and was loving, caring and was devoted to his family. He was the loving father of Emanuel Ferreira of East Taunton, Idelta Bairos of East Taunton, Oriana Gay of East Taunton, Joseph Ferreira of East Taunton, Labieno Ferreira of Berkley and Aurino Ferreira also of Berkley, grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 4. Jose was also the brother of Artur Ferreira of Raynham and Olga Rodrigues of Portugal and was the brother of the late Jaime Pacheco. Mr. Ferreiras funeral will be held on Thursday , November 14, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Holy Family Church Middleboro Ave., East Taunton. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13th from 4 to 8 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the Funeral Home.) In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to a charity of ones choice in Jose memory, would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019