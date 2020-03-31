|
Jose Pinheiro, age 93, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 following a lengthy illness in Marian Manor Nursing Home. Jose was the husband of the late Maria (Emelia) Pinheiro. He was born in Portugal, the son of the late Matthew & Filomena (Dutra) Pinheiro. Jose immigrated from Portugal to Canada in 1951 and then to Taunton, MA in 1967 where he was a resident for the rest of his life. He was employed at Crown Cable, working in the maintenance department. Jose enjoyed being outside, tending to his garden and vineyards and making his wine but his greatest joy was being with his family. He was a dedicated and faithful communicant of St. Anthonys Church in Taunton. He is survived by his loving daughter Noelia Pinheiro of Taunton and his late son Al Pinheiro. Jose also is survived by his grandchildren Lisa and Michelle of Taunton. Funeral services are private and burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery in Taunton.
