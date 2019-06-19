Joseph Dumenigo, age 92 of Dighton, passed away on May 26, 2019 at Morton Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice (Ferreira) Dumenigo. Joseph was born in Cuba, the son of the late Abelardo and Clara (Andrade) Dumenigo. Before retiring, Mr. Dumenigo was employed as self-employed Real Estate developer. Joseph proudly served his country with the Navy during both WWII and the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed working, being with friends and family, traveling, talking about politics and the Navy, listing to Latin music and dancing. He was the loving father of Wayne Dumenigo and companion Holly , Steven Dumenigo and wife Felda, all of Dighton. Grandfather of Matthew, David and Daniel, great-grandfather of Andrew, Sara Grace and Samuel. He was also the father of the late Irene Avila and brother of the late Albert and Ralph Dumenigo, Angie Corwin, Verna Tetz and Ophelia Dyson. Mr. Dumenigos funeral with visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Marys Church, Taunton. Interment with military honors will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com Published in Taunton Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary