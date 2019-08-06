Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Flood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. Flood Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph E. Flood Jr. Obituary
Joseph E. Flood, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, in Life Care Center of Raynham with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born in Taunton, the son of the late Joseph Sr. & Anna (Ronan) Flood. He was a lifetime resident of Taunton. Joseph served his country while in the U. S. Army. He was employed for TMLP until his retirement working as a truck driver and also for the former Taunton & Raynham Dog Tracks. Joseph was the grandson and son of two former City of Taunton mayors. He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, visiting his friends for coffee and conversation at Colonial Donut Shop, was involved in politics and loved spending time with family. Joseph is survived by his beloved children; Michael Flood and wife Karen of Newton, Terry Flood and companion Sara Allain of Putney VT and Meb Flood of Rehoboth. He also leaves his grandchildren; Remy Flood of VT and William Flood of Newton and his late sister Celia Flood. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, August 10th from 12-2pm. with a service being held at 2pm. Burial is private at the request of the family. The Flood family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for their devoted and compassionate care of their father. Donations in Josephs memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 West Water St., Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now