Joseph E. Flood, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, in Life Care Center of Raynham with his loving family by his side. Joseph was born in Taunton, the son of the late Joseph Sr. & Anna (Ronan) Flood. He was a lifetime resident of Taunton. Joseph served his country while in the U. S. Army. He was employed for TMLP until his retirement working as a truck driver and also for the former Taunton & Raynham Dog Tracks. Joseph was the grandson and son of two former City of Taunton mayors. He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, visiting his friends for coffee and conversation at Colonial Donut Shop, was involved in politics and loved spending time with family. Joseph is survived by his beloved children; Michael Flood and wife Karen of Newton, Terry Flood and companion Sara Allain of Putney VT and Meb Flood of Rehoboth. He also leaves his grandchildren; Remy Flood of VT and William Flood of Newton and his late sister Celia Flood. Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, August 10th from 12-2pm. with a service being held at 2pm. Burial is private at the request of the family. The Flood family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center for their devoted and compassionate care of their father. Donations in Josephs memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter, 821 West Water St., Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019