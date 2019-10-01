|
|
Joseph F. Souza Jr., 62 of Berkley, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday September 27, 2019. He was the son of Carol J. (Rose) Souza of Berkley and the late Joseph F. Souza Sr. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Gates and her husband, Joes long time friend Kevin Gates Sr. He was the proud Uncle of Jessica Gates and Kevin Gates Jr. who will miss him greatly. Also survived brother Bradford Souza. He leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends. Joseph was a long time employee of Prysmian/Draka where he worked as a Master Mechanic. Joe had many hobbies: photography, motorcycling, boating, and enjoyed most of all flying his Zodiac 650 LS aircraft. He was an avid pilot and an active member of the Taunton Pilots Association. Calling Hours for Joe will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10am in Saint Bernards Church, 30 South Main Street, Assonet. Relatives and friends are invited to attend (Directly to the Church). Burial will be privately held at a later date. To Light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Rest in Peace Joey. Clear Skies and fair winds ahead.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019