-Joseph Francis "Joe" Souza, 73, of Stockton Springs, formerly of Naples, died Wednesday morning, Jan. 15, at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with his wife, Karen by his side. He was born Mar. 21, 1946 in Taunton. The son of Joseph C. and Wilhelmina (Ferreira) Souza. He attended local schools. He graduated from Dighton Rehoboth High School where he excelled in football. Joe enlisted in the US Air Force after high school and served at the Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines, during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to the states, Joe furthered his education. Based on his love of flying, he took aeronautic mechanic courses. His career took him from Vero Beach, FL to Fargo, ND and then on to Oklahoma City. He worked as an airline mechanic for Piper Aircraft and Eastern Air Line and retired as a safety inspector for the FAA. In his retirement, a drive to Main found him settling in Naples for several years. He loved to work on his antique cars, puttering in his workshop and camping. Joe is survived by his wife Karen (Lane) Souza of Naples, whom he married on Mar. 5, 2011 in Naples, sons, Joey Souza and his fiance, Hanna and their children, Marian, and Cody of Rolla MO, Craig Souza and his wife, Linda and their children, Rachael and Zackery of Tyngsboro, daughter, Missy Souza Shaw and her children, Abriella, Dominic and baby Shaw of VA, step-daughter, Raelene Rush Morrison and her husband Bill of Ocala, FL, step-son, Jayson Rush of Winn, ME, step-granddaughter, Amber Rose Grissom and her husband Robert of Ocala, FL., a sister, Eleanor DuPont of Vero Beach, FL. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Souza. Graveside services with military honors will be held 1p.m., Saturday, May 9, at the Crooked River Cemetery in Naples, ME. Gifts may be made in his memory to DCI Belfast, 125 Northport Ave., Ste. 101, Belfast, ME 04195. Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Rd., Casco, ME. Condolences and tributes may be shared with Joe's family at www.hallfuneralhome.net.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020