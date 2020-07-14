1/1
Joseph G. Gonsalves
Mr. Joseph G. Gonsalves, Age 84, of Taunton, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Marian Manor in Taunton. He was the beloved Husband of 55 years to the late Lucille T. (Goudreau) Gonsalves. Joseph was born in Taunton on August 6, 1935 to the late Mary (Costa) and Manuel Gonsalves. Having been a lifelong city resident, Joseph was raised and educated in Taunton. In the mid 1950s, Joseph joined the United States Army. He served during peacetime and was stationed in Colorado Springs, CO and Germany for 2 years. He was formerly employed at Poole Silver Company for many years where he met the love of his life, Lucille. He then worked for H & L Bloom for short period of time and was a custodian for Stonehill College before retiring in 1997. Joseph was also a lifelong parishioner of St, Jude the Apostle Parish, and a dedicated member of St. Vincent de Paul for many years. Joseph had a passion for car racing, whether it was watching Nascar at home or spending time with his youngster son mike visiting Seekonk Speedway and many other racetracks throughout New England.. Joseph also enjoyed going to Gillette Stadium to watch the Patriots with his Older son Dave. Family truly meant everything to him. He will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends. Joseph will forever be remembered by his two loving sons; David A. Gonsalves and wife Lori, of Taunton: and Michael J. Gonsalves and fianc Leslie Scollins, of RI; He was the brother of John Gouveia and wife Arlene of Taunton, Mary Madden and husband Bill, also of Taunton and the late Tony and Richard Gonsalves. He was the cherished grandfather of Jesseca Gonsalves, Nathen Gonsalves and Cory Palazzi. Joseph also leaves behind his two sisters-in-law: Dolores Lawlor, of Dartmouth and Lorraine Pratte of OH, and several nieces, nephews, and many good friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Riendeau- Mulvey Funeral Home 467 Bay St. Taunton MA on Wednesday July 15 from 4-7 PM. Funeral Proceedings will begin in the funeral home at 9:00AM on Thursday July 16th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM in St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St. Taunton MA. Family and Friends are respectfully invited to attend. A scholarship fund has been formed in memory of Joseph Gonsalves which will be awarded to a local high school student to further their education. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to this fund at www.coryscause.com or send your donation by mail payable to Corys Cause, 35 Mellos Farm Road, Taunton, MA 02780 or forward a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation or Autism Speaks. For Directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home
467 Bay St
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-4151
