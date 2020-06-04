Joseph G. Rapoza, 39, of Berkley passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital. Joseph was born in Providence, the son of Steven and Ann-Marie (Dutra) Rapoza. Mr. Rapoza was a graduate of Bristol County Agricultural High School Class of 1999. Joseph was the proud owner of Hill & Hollow Stock Farm in Berkley. Joe was well known for competing and winning numerous awards in tractor pulls at numerous fairs throughout the area. He was a member of the Massachusetts and Connecticut Tractor Pulls Association. On his farm, Joseph proudly raised livestock, and worked custom harvesting machinery to tend to crops and agriculture. Survivors besides his parents are sisters Mary Ann Rapoza & her boyfriend Dallas Brightman of Berkley, Michele Whitney of Northfield, & Theresa Marie Fournier of Somerset; nieces Amanda, Danielle, Bethany and Katalina. His Funeral Procession will begin on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 10am outside of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somrset Ave, Taunton and follow to a Graveside Service at 11am in Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Please visit Josephs tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com to sign the guest book, light a memorial candle, view video tribute, facility and cemetery directions. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Smoke & Speed LLC c/o Sara Phillips, P.O. Box 780, Pocomoke, MD 21851.Memo: For Joe's Pull.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 4, 2020.