In Taunton, December 15, 2019, Joseph H. Grenier, Age 96, passed away peacefully in Wedgemere Nursing Home following a brief period of declining health. Joseph was the husband of the late Edith (Allison) Grenier. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late Joseph G. and Unetta (Robinson) Grenier. Joseph was educated in Taunton schools and had resided here most of his life. He served his country honorably during World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corp. He was employed at Texas Instruments in Attleboro until his retirement. Joseph enjoyed fishing, hunting, drawing, hand engraving and above all loved spending time with family. Joseph leaves his two loving children, Hilda Brennan of Taunton and Joseph Grenier and his wife Joanne of Taunton. He leaves his beloved grandchildren; Michael Brennan, Kara Soares and Ryan Grenier, his great grandchildren; Presley and Sadie Soares and Kayla Brennan. Funeral home visiting hours will be held at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Friday, December 20th from 9:30-11am. Burial will be private at the request of the family. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the , , Chapter #57, 5-7 Taunton Green, Taunton, MA 02780. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019