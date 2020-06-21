Joseph M. Lazarz, 81, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital after a long illness. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Jacqueline T. (Prado) Lazarz; his beloved son Joseph M. Lazarz, Jr. and his wife Renee and their son Alexander J. Lazarz. Joseph was born in Taunton and was the son of the late Matthew A. Lazarz, Sr. And Amelia (Zadrozny) Lazarz. Joe graduated from Coyle High School in 1957 and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Air Force until 1961. He was employed as a material control analyst at Texas Instruments for many years until his retirement in 1996. In addition, Joe leaves his sister Frances Marie Ellis and her late husband Richard; his late brother Matthew A. Lazarz, Jr. and his late wife Virginia Lazarz; sister-in-law Arlene Garcia and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother in law of the late Winifred F. Loretto. Joe always took great pride and care of his home. He loved family trips to Florida, cruises to the Caribbean and local sports, and was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Church for many years. but most of all, Joe loved his family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the mass from 8:30-9:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Due to current restrictions, access to the funeral home will be limited to small groups at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joes memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to Brigham and Womens Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. To send a message to Joes family, or to sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.