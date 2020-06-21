Joseph M. Lazarz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Lazarz, 81, passed away on June 19, 2020 at Brigham and Womens Hospital after a long illness. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Jacqueline T. (Prado) Lazarz; his beloved son Joseph M. Lazarz, Jr. and his wife Renee and their son Alexander J. Lazarz. Joseph was born in Taunton and was the son of the late Matthew A. Lazarz, Sr. And Amelia (Zadrozny) Lazarz. Joe graduated from Coyle High School in 1957 and went on to serve his country honorably in the US Air Force until 1961. He was employed as a material control analyst at Texas Instruments for many years until his retirement in 1996. In addition, Joe leaves his sister Frances Marie Ellis and her late husband Richard; his late brother Matthew A. Lazarz, Jr. and his late wife Virginia Lazarz; sister-in-law Arlene Garcia and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother in law of the late Winifred F. Loretto. Joe always took great pride and care of his home. He loved family trips to Florida, cruises to the Caribbean and local sports, and was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle Church for many years. but most of all, Joe loved his family. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10am in St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the mass from 8:30-9:30am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Due to current restrictions, access to the funeral home will be limited to small groups at a time. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joes memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or to Brigham and Womens Hospital, 75 Francis St., Boston, MA 02115. To send a message to Joes family, or to sign the online register, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved