Joseph M. Rogers, passed away in Canton, November 25, 2019, the husband of the late Debra (LaRue) Rogers died at the age of 80. Born in East Lime, Conn., Joseph was the son of the late John and Anna (Machado) Rogers. Joseph was educated in Carver and Taunton schools also he was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid Antique Dealer and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Joseph was a retired truck driver for Pimental's Auto Junk Yard in Taunton. He was the father of Betty Lou Rogers, Joseph Rogers and Timothy Rogers all of Taunton and the late Michael Rogers. Grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Brother of four sisters and four brothers. A private graveside service will be held at Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton at the request of the family. Arrangement by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and direcetions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 2, 2019
