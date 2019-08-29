|
Joseph M. Silva, 80, of Taunton, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Joseph was born in the town of Flamengos on the island Faial, Azores Portugal, he was the son of the late John Marie and Palmira (Dutra) Marie. Sergeant Silva served in the U.S. Army 5th Battalion, 83rd Field Artillery, C Company for over 2 years in Germany during the Vietnam War and then served another 12 years in the Army Reserves until 1986. Joseph leaves behind three children: Katrina Silveira and her husband Randy, Sandra Sullivan and Joseph Silva Jr. Also known as Papa Joe, he will be missed by his loving granddaughters Kaylee and Kendra Silveira. In addition to his granddaughters he is also survived by a grandson, Shawn Sullivan. He also leaves behind a brother Manuel Marie and his wife Natalie, a sister Marylou Gurney and several nieces and nephews. Joe was a member of the Taunton Sports Club and enjoyed his Monday night dinners there with his friends. He was also a lifetime member of the Portuguese American Civic Club in Taunton. Joe enjoyed his grandchildren, family, friends and Pookie, Buddy & Beau, our family dogs. His greatest pride was watching his granddaughters grow and succeed. Joe lived to not only provide but support his granddaughters any way he could. He enjoyed family vacations with them and being a part of their daily lives. In his younger years, he loved his boat, fixing up & selling cars and watching sports. Joe was employed at Paul Dever State School for 31 years until his retirement in 1999. Joes family would like to sincerely thank all his doctors, Fr. Chris Peschel, Fr. Tom Costa, Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home and the incredible caring staff of Compassionate Care Hospice. His family welcomes relatives and friends on Saturday, August 31st, from 9-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, followed by a prayer service at 11am in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main Street, Taunton, MA 02780 or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 641 S Street NW, Washington, DC 20001 To light a memorial candle sign the guestbook or for directions, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019