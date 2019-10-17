|
Joseph Machado, age 85 of Raynham, passed away on October 14, 2019 in his residence with his loving family by his side. He was thebeloved husband of Joanne (Mattos) Machado. Joseph was born in Raynham, a son of the late Leon and Maria (Nicholau) Machado, Sr. Joseph served his country with the Army as a Military Police Officer Sergeant in Germany and was accompanied by his wife. Before retirement, Mr. Machado was employed with the RMV as a state inspector, and later retired as a MA State Trooper. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. Joseph was also a member of the Raynham Fire Dept. as a call firefighter formany years, and a member of the Rayn-Water Bass Club. He was always quick with a smile, he enjoyed talking with people and telling stories and jokes to make them laugh. Mr. Machado was also known to be able to fix anything. Besides hisbeloved wife Joanne of over 63 years, Joseph is survived by his loving daughters, Leslie Ritz of Carver, Lorna Hilton of Raynham and Lynn Morin of Wareham, grandfather of Derrick, Kyle, Briana, Brian, Juliana, Jacquelyn and Justin, great-grandfather of Cadence and Cobain, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of Leon Machado, Jr. of Taunton, Dennis Machado of Raynham and brother of the late Raymond, Anthony, Edward, John, Manuel, and Alfred Machado, Mary Alexander, Helen Silvia, Florence Frates, Dulvina Perry and the late Evelyn Paille. Mr. Machados funeral will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 8:30 am from the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Saint Ann Church in Raynham. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th from 5 to 8 pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to a charity of ones choice in Mr. Machados memory,would be deeply appreciated. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019