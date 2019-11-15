Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Scully

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Scully Obituary
Joseph Patrick Scully of Taunton, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Ann Scully of North Dighton, Joe is survived by his sisters Barbara Stein of Virginia Beach, VA and Patricia Scully of Greenbelt, MD; and his brother Jim and his wife Janet of Watertown, MA. Also survived by his nephews Rob Kitchens, Jay Scully and his wife Maggie, and Brian Scully, and his niece Gina Scully. Joe also leaves behind his uncles Richard and Michael Scully and numerous Scully and Synan cousins from his extended family. Joe was a graduate of Southeastern Massachusetts University and enjoyed a lengthy career practicing as a certified public accountant in Virginia and then California prior to his retirement. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 18th from 4-8pm at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Joes name to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Visit our online website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -