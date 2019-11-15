|
|
Joseph Patrick Scully of Taunton, passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved son of the late Vincent and Ann Scully of North Dighton, Joe is survived by his sisters Barbara Stein of Virginia Beach, VA and Patricia Scully of Greenbelt, MD; and his brother Jim and his wife Janet of Watertown, MA. Also survived by his nephews Rob Kitchens, Jay Scully and his wife Maggie, and Brian Scully, and his niece Gina Scully. Joe also leaves behind his uncles Richard and Michael Scully and numerous Scully and Synan cousins from his extended family. Joe was a graduate of Southeastern Massachusetts University and enjoyed a lengthy career practicing as a certified public accountant in Virginia and then California prior to his retirement. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, November 18th from 4-8pm at the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be in Joes name to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. Visit our online website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019