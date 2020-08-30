Joseph S. White Jr., 63, of North Dighton, passed away on August 27, 2020 at Saint Annes Hospital, in Fall River. Born in Taunton, he was the loving son of Teresa (Davis) White and the late Joseph S. White, Sr. He attended Taunton High School and graduated with the class of 1975. Joseph worked as a machine operator for many years. Mr. White followed all the Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Bruins. Most of all he will be remembered as a good son, brother, and friend. In addition to his mother Teresa, he leaves two brothers, Robert White, and his wife, Doreen, of Taunton and Dennis White, and his wife, Monica, of Taunton; nephews, Bryan, Thomas, Kevin, Christopher, Matthew, and a great niece, Kayleigh. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Josephs funeral service will be privately held. Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:15 am, in Saint Patricks Cemetery, 3340 County Street (Rte. 138) Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. During all services, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joseph's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
Arrangements are with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
.