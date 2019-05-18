|
On May 16, 2019 Joseph T. Ferreira, Jr. husband of Alice (Lema) Ferreira died in his home with his family by his side at the age of 77. Born in Taunton, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Margarido) Ferreira Sr. He was a graduate of Taunton High School class of 1959. Joseph was a proud veteran of the US Navy serving from 1959-1962. He was a retired Telephone Repair Man for New England Tel & Tel. Joseph was a member of the American Legion post 405 in Raynham and was the former manager at the Raynham Food Basket. Joseph was the father of Theresa Smith and her husband Clifford of Raynham and the late Joseph T. Ferreira III. Grandfather of Zackary Wilder, Marissa Ferreira, Allison Ferreira, William Silva and the late Michaela Silva. Brother of the late Anna May Vankirk and James Ferreira. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street in Taunton Tuesday, May 21st at 9 AM. A Mass will be held at St Anns Church in Raynham at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6-8 PM. Interment St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefe wade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 18, 2019