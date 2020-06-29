Joseph V. Amaral
Joseph V. Amaral, age 91 of Taunton, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Longmeadow of Taunton. He was the beloved husband of the late Hilda (Morris) Amaral. Joseph was born in Taunton, the son of the late John and Mary (Gracia) Amaral. Mr. Amaral proudly served in the Army National Guard. Before retiring in 1989, he was employed with Princess House and prior to that at Reed & Barton. Joe enjoyed all New England sports, especially the Boston Red Sox. His true love was shared while travelling with his late wife Hilda. After her passing in 2016, he continued his joy of travel with his best friend Richard. He is survived by his dear friends Richard Gutterson and Cecilia Lopes. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 to 10 am at the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square) Taunton. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
