Joseph W. Martin, Age 89, passed away peacefully in Morton Hospital on December 2, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was the loving husband of the late Jean (Smith) Martin. He was born in Taunton, the son of the late John H. & Anna (Webb) Martin. He attended Taunton schools and was a lifetime resident of Taunton. Joseph was a retired firefighter for the City of Taunton. He enjoyed watching Boston sports teams, he took great pride in maintaining his home that he built and the yards landscaping and above all he cherished his time with family. Joseph was the loving father of; Sallie Changery and her husband Robert of Lakeville, Mary Andelman and her husband Gene of Brunswick, Maine, and Joan Johnson and her late husband Raymond of Silver Springs, FL, Grandpa of; Aaron Baptista and his wife Jennifer of Wilmington, Rebecca Changery of Dorchester, Jacob Changery of Lakeville, Lindsey Andelman of Brunswick, Maine, Travis W. Johnson of Tequesta, FL, Corrine Jean Johnson of Tampa, Sarah Mae Johnson of Orange City, FL, Great Grandfather of Josie, Sam and Nate Baptista all of Wilmington. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton Saturday, December 7th at 10 AM, followed by a graveside service at St Joseph Cemetery in Taunton at 11 AM. . Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019