Josephine E. (Miglierini) Volpini, age 97, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Wedgmere Nursing Home in Taunton. She was the loving wife of Harry F. Volpini and leaves her daughter Joy Volpini and her son Frank Volpini. She was a loving person and enjoyed her grandchildren and also being a great grandmother. She was very close to her daughter Joy who loved her so much. Services will be held privately. Arrangements made with Silva Funeral Home, Taunton.
