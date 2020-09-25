1/1
Josephine E. Volpini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine E. (Miglierini) Volpini, age 97, of Taunton, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Wedgmere Nursing Home in Taunton. She was the loving wife of Harry F. Volpini and leaves her daughter Joy Volpini and her son Frank Volpini. She was a loving person and enjoyed her grandchildren and also being a great grandmother. She was very close to her daughter Joy who loved her so much. Services will be held privately. Arrangements made with Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Silva Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved