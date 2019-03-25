Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Joshua J. Tanes

Joshua J. Tanes Obituary
Joshua J. Tanes, 34, of Fall River, passed away unexp- ectedly on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Taunton, he was the son of Jaime Tanes, Cheryl, and William Gray. Josh was raised in Raynham, MA, enjoyed playing basketball, and was employed as a tradesman for several years. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Jordan Tanes; his siblings Matthew, Gabrielle, Lauren, Ria, Mikayla, Mallori, Lexi, and many other loved ones. He was preceded in death by his beloved Nana, brother Richard, and two uncles, Richard and Richie. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 pm, in the Chapel of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Interment will be privately held In lieu of flowers, donations in Joshuas memory can be made to a charity of ones choice. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
