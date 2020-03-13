Home

Joyce A. Pemberton

Joyce A. Pemberton Obituary
Joyce A. Pemberton in Taunton, March 11, 2020 Joyce A. (Clough) Pemberton wife of the late Raymond Pemberton died in her home with her family by her side at the age of 91. Born in Taunton, Joyce was the daughter of the late Charles and Anne (Tibbs) Clough. Joyce was educated in Taunton schools and was a member of the Oakland Seniors. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos and spending time with her family. Joyce was the mother of Susan Plumb and her husband Paul of Taunton and the late John Pemberton his surviving wife Ann of Uxbridge. Grandmother of five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Sister of Edward Clough of Taunton and the late Howard Clough, Horace Clough, Phyllis McClellan and Doris Gagner. A graveside service will be held at Mayflower Hill Cemetery in Taunton Monday, March 16th at 10:30 AM. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020
