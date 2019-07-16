Joyce Elsie Wallace, 78 of Raynham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie (Semas) Abreau. She worked as a school teacher in the Taunton School System for 35 years, prior to retirement. Joyce leaves her children, John F. "Jack" Wallace, and Shana Jensen, of Raynham, Mary Nunes, and her husband, Manuel, of Raynham, and Jennifer Nickiloulias, and her husband, Joseph of Taunton; a sister, Cynthia Abreau, of Taunton; and eight grandchildren, Armando Nunes, Sydney Nunes, Ryan Nunes, Samuel Wallace, Sophie Wallace, Ayla Wallace, Casey Jensen, and Jacey Nickiloulias. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. (Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at the church) Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 in her memory would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign and online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 16, 2019