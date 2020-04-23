Taunton Gazette Obituaries
Joyce G. (Glynn) Cambra, 89, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Catholic Memorial Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Cambra. Born in Springfield; she was the daughter of the later Charles K. and Doris (Davis) Glynn,. She worked for many years as a clerk for Morton Hospital in the accounting department. Survivors are three sons; Kenneth Cambra and his wife Jane of Somerset, Massachusetts, Ronald Cambra of Pompano Beach Florida, and Glenn Cambra and his wife Debbie of Northport, Florida, as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters Natalie Dwyer and Lois Meunier. Her Funeral Service will be live streaming at 10am, April 25, 2020, from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home. Please go to her Tribute Page at www.hathawayfunerals.com and also to light a candle, sign guest book and view tribute video. A private burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
