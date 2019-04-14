Judith Ann Costello, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond B. Costello. Judith was born in Taunton, and was a daughter of the late Gustav and Teresa (Karlson) Nelson. Judith resided in Taunton and E. Taunton for most of her life. She was a graduate of Taunton High School Class of 1941 and was a lifelong active member of the Memorial United Methodist Church, where she also served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Judith was also a member of the Wesleyan Circle at church and enjoyed the time she dedicated as a den mother for the Cub Scouts. She is survived by her sons, David Costello and his wife June and Raymond Costello and his wife Lydia all of East Taunton; grandchildren, Ian Costello and his wife Jill, Douglas Costello and his wife Leslianne Laura Coons and her husband Charles and Carley Costello; great-grandchildren, Gwen Coons, Linden Costello, Oliver Coons, Harper and Robin Costello and Cedar and Aven Costello. Her Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11AM in the Memorial United Methodist Church, 176 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Arrangements entrusted to Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the , 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. To light a memorial candle, sign the online guestbook or for church directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary